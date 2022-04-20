Expelled Nasimuddin Hurls Serious Charges Against Mayawati

Lucknow: Expelled senior BSP leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui today levelled serious charges against party supremo Mayawati and party general secretary Satish Chandra Misra holding them responsible for the debacle of the party. Mr Siddiqui, who was the Muslim face of the BSP, alleged that Ms Mayawati had abused his community after her defeat in the UP Assembly elections for not voting for her. "Muslims were termed as Ghaddar(traitors) by the BSP chief,'' he said at a press conference at his residence here two days after he was ousted from the party. He also said she became angry with him after he expressed his failure to produce Rs 50 crore for the party. "When I said I could not manage that much amount, she asked me to sell my property, but I told her that Rs 50 crore would not come even if I sold all my property.'' A Minister in the former BSP government in the state, Mr Siddiqui alleged that Ms Mayawati did not want any other Dalit to be chief minister of the state. He said he was expelled for anti-party activities without being given an opportunity to present his side of the case. He also accused Mr Misra of ruining the BSP by his actions. Mr Siddqui was expelled on charges of amassing huge wealth and taking money from people showing his proximity with the party chief. UNI