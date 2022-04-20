Expelled Congress Leaders Hit Back At Party

Lucknow: Undeterred with their expulsion from the party for six years, Congress veterans made a frontal attack on state President Ajay Kumar 'Lallu' on Monday, claiming that they will now take this fight further till leaders, who wanted to defame this oldest political outfit, would be shown the door.

'It is an irony that the person, who sold cinema tickets in black, is now the president of UPCC, which once was headed by great freedom fighters like PD Tandon, Bishambhar Nath Pandey and Ganesh Shankar Vidhyarthi,' said former MP Santosh Singh, while making a direct attack on Mr Lallu, here.

'It is a wrong message communicated by some leaders in UPCC, just to defend their own failure that we are against Priyanka Gandhi or her move to promote youngsters,' Mr Singh said, while claiming that all those expelled, had either held top posts in Youth Congress or come up from students' politics, so how they could oppose promoting 'youngsters'.

Addressing the media with other party veterans, Mr Singh revealed how their meeting on November 14 is just to remember first prime minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, besides deciding to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi and appraised her about growing dissent among the senior leaders that they were not getting any importance, which they 'deserved' for giving three to four decades to this party.

'Till November 20, their above meeting not comes under any kind of anti-party activity,' Mr Singh pointed out, while adding that on November 18, when just about a dozen of former city and district presidents turned up, out of 68 called by Mr Lallu. Again on November 20, when just 50 odd leaders turned up in Mr Lallu's meeting out of 600 former MPs, MLAs, MLC, and contestants of Assembly election in 2017 and in Parliament elections in 2019 summoned for the meeting, their act is termed as anti-party activity.

'The notice was issued to us on November 21, just a day after the above meetings,' cited Mr Singh, claiming that Mr Lallu just made the above to divert attention from his own failure.

Former Minister and senior Congress leader Satyadeo Tripathi and Ram Krishna Dwivedi, who both remained in UPCC disciplinary committee, further called Mr Lallu's action as 'unconstitutional,' as per the party's constitution.

'We all are AICC members and a Disciplinary Committee of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) had no power as per the Party constitution to serve us notice,' Mr Tripathi claimed, while showing the constitution to the media and adding that even a single member could not serve notice.

'Priyanka Gandhi or any AICC General Secretary is too not empowered to clear the expulsion of any leader, as per the constitution,' added Mr Tripathi, while clarifying on UPCC's claim that Mr Lallu took action on Priyanka's direction.

'We have so far not received any notice, nor we have given any reply, but they all learnt it through media,' claimed Mr Dwivedi, while adding that Mr Lallu is misleading everyone.

He claimed that misleading information was also spread by UPCC that one of the 11 leaders, Hafiz Mohammed Umar, to whom the notice was served, is not expelled, as he tendered 'apology'.

'Even that member had not given any reply and is standing with them against Lallu's move", Dwivedi said. Former MP Santosh Singh further attacked Lallu claiming that he appointed one of the members in Disciplinary Committee, who is not just having several criminal record but his father is serving life term in corruption case.

'We are badly hurt as action against us is taken by a man having criminal record,' he pointed out, while claiming that he was shocked that Congress president Sonia Gandhi and the party leadership is seeing all such activities silently.

Former MLA, Vinod Chowdhary claimed that they will soon meet Party president Sonia Gandhi and demand stern action against the UPCC disciplinary committee for making unconstitutional move besides seeking unconditional withdrawal of their expulsion order.

He said they stands more united now against those leaders who just joined Congress to defame it or to push it to new low. He said that they will meet on November 30 to decide and hold a big meeting in Noida to attract the Party leadership's attention towards unconstitutional moves of Lallu.

Besides, they will also hold meetings in Purvanchal and Bundelkhand region to further strengthen the old thinking and values of Congress. UNI