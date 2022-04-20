Expelled Congress leaders attack top leadership

Lucknow: A group of expelled Congress leaders in Uttar Pradesh have launched a scathing attack on the party leadership.

The Congress leaders said that the party would be finished in Uttar Pradesh because dedicated and loyal leaders were being side-lined.

In a joint statement, they appealed to the Congress workers to rise in revolt against a 'caucus' in Delhi and elect a fulltime party president, rising above the loyalties to a family.

They said that the loss of security deposits by the Congress candidates in four assembly seats where by-elections were recently held, spoke volumes of the party and its leaders' shortcomings.

"The Congress party that once led the struggle for freedom in the country cannot be allowed to be in such a pathetic situation. It is necessary that open and frank discussions and dialogue are held at all levels to find ways to strengthen the party," they said.





Those who have signed the statement included former minister Satyadev Tripathi, ex-MLC Siraj Mehndi, former MP Santosh Singh and ex-MLAs Nekchand Pandey and Vinod Chaudhary.

They are among the 10 senior leaders who were expelled from the primary membership of the Congress last year for allegedly opposing its leadership's decisions at public forums.

Meanwhile, as resentment swells in the party ranks, more and more party workers are taking to the social media to air their grievances.

While some are announcing their resignations from party through the social media, others are flaying the leadership for the prevailing inertia.

—IANS