Expecting 'Rangoon' to be film of the year: Kareena

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting "Rangoon", which features her husband Saif Ali Khan, to become one of the best films of this year.





Kareena, who attended the screening of the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial here on Sunday, said: "I am expecting 'Rangoon' to be the film of the year because it is directed by one of my favourite directors, Vishal Bhardwaj. I have worked in 'Omkara' with him. I think people are also expecting a lot from this film."





"I am also excited about Saif because he was so good as Langda Tyagi (in 'Omkara'). It is one of his iconic roles. In 'Rangoon', his character is very striking. For the first time, he is playing a Parsi film producer."





Kareena, 36, said she normally doesn't like to attend a film's screening.





"Saif was surprised to see that I am going to the trial. I had to come because it is an emotional film because of Saif, Vishal and Sajid (Nadiadwala) with whom I've worked previously," she added.





The period drama also features Kareena's former beau Shahid Kapoor and actress Kangana Ranaut. It is releasing on Friday.





Kareena said Bhardwaj's films have the most arresting portrayals by negative characters.





"There are three stellar actors in this film. Kangana, Shahid and Saif -- all are brilliant actors and there will be a competition in the film to give their best. I am expecting nothing less than the outstanding performances of the trio as currently, they are the best in the industry," said the actress, who is loving motherhood.





Workwise, Kareena is looking forward to start the shooting for her next film "Veere Di Wedding".





"We are going to start in May. Therefore, I am quite excited about it. The story is about four girls and there isn't any male lead, which is very interesting," she added.





Alongside Kareena, "Veere Di Wedding" features Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.





--IANS