Expected A Decision That Would Expedite Construction Of Ram Temple: Ramdev On Ayodhya Row

Haridwar: "Expected a decision that would expedite the construction of a Ram temple," said Yog Guru Ramdev here on Friday while reacting to the Supreme Court's decision to refer the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case to a court-appointed and monitored mediation panel.

"We were thinking that the Supreme Court would pass such an order that would expedite the process for building Ram Temple but nevertheless, we welcome the decision in which the court sent the matter for mediation," Ramdev told ANI.

He further said those involved in the mediation proceedings should conclude it as early as possible. "This is not a land dispute or a title suit, it is a matter related to the integrity of the nation. We are not asking for a temple in the Vatican City or the Mecca," he added.

Earlier today, the top court referred the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case for court-appointed and monitored mediation.

After taking note of the submissions made by the parties concerned, the bench constituted a three-member committee which would be chaired by retired apex court judge Justice Fakkir Mohamed Ibrahim Kalifulla.

The panel would also have Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior Madras High Court advocate Sriram Panchu as members.

"We have considered the nature of the dispute arising. Notwithstanding the lack of consensus between the parties in the matter, we are of the view that an attempt should be made to settle the dispute by mediation," a five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said while delivering the verdict.

The top court also expressed the view that the proceedings should be conducted with "utmost confidentiality" to ensure its success.

The mediation process should begin in a week and a progress report filed within four weeks of its commencement, it said, noting that the process should be completed in eight weeks.

The bench was hearing appeals against the September 30, 2010 verdict of the Allahabad High Court which ordered a three-way division of the disputed 2.77 acres of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya between the Nirmohi Akhara sect, the Sunni Central Wakf Board, Uttar Pradesh and Ramlalla Virajman. ANI