Expatriate Workers Begin To Leave Qatar Without Permits

Doha: Expatriate workers in Qatar have begun to leave the country as it has allowed most migrant workers to leave the country without an exit permit.

Under the new law, up to 95 percent of a company's workforce in Qatar can leave without having to obtain such a permit.

However, employers in Qatar can still submit names of workers for whom a No-Objection Certificate would be required before permitting them to leave the country.

Qatar announced in September it had approved legislation to scrap the visa system – a lynchpin of the country's "kafala", or sponsorship, system which many liken to modern-day slavery. Under the new law, all but five percent of a company's workforce-reportedly those in the most senior positions-can leave without prior permission from employers. "Law No 13 of 2018… regulating the entry, exit and residency of expatriates is being implemented starting today," the interior ministry announced on Twitter.

Qatar, the host for the coming World Cup 2022, has a massive number of workers from countries such as India, Nepal and Bangladesh. Qatar has set a new standard of workers' rights in the Gulf region, in particular, after being under blockade. Last June, a Saudi-led alliance launched a diplomatic and transport blockade on Qatar, accusing it of cozying up to Iran and supporting terrorism, which Doha denies. UNI