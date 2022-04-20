Exercise while staying home to fight coronavirus: Milkha

Chandigarh: Legendary athlete Milkha Singh, the ''Flying Sikh'' on Saturday appealed to the people to exercise daily during the Lockdown21 while staying at home and up the ante against the highly contagious coronavirus.

In a video message, the 90-year-old called upon people to stay indoors during the preventive lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"As you all know that the coronavirus is spread across the world. Even it has reached India," he said.

"Every day I am listening on television doctors and experts who suggest not come out of homes, not meet anyone and if you are meeting someone, maintain a social distance so that you can''t breathe in the droplets," he said.

"As a sportsman, I want to tell you with a humble request that you are staying indoors and for you an exercise of 15-20 minutes is very necessary," said Milkha Singh, who won India''s first Commonwealth gold.

According to him, his son Jeev Milkha Singh, an international golfer, himself, his wife, his grandson and everyone at home do jumping, jogging, stomach exercises and back body exercises and they help maintain blood circulation in the body that helps keeping the disease at bay.

"Now you have the time and you are at home, an exercise is must to protect yourself from the coronavirus," he added.

--IANS