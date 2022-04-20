Executive Order Goes Against The Core Of America: Bera

Washington: Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera has said US President Donald Trump's executive order imposing a travel ban on immigrants and refugees goes against the core of what makes America and is a "dramatic overreach".

"As a member of Congress, it is my duty to speak out against actions that I believe are unAmerican, and I urge my colleagues - both Democrats and Republicans - to do the same," Bera said in a statement joining the national protest movement against Trump's executive orders that have invited widespread anger and criticism.

He said law-abiding, documented residents of the country were facing chaos and instability since the orders were signed on Friday.

"The uncertainty this has created among workers, students and at airports is wreaking havoc on families and businesses," the 51-year-old said. "This executive order is a dramatic overreach that lacks understanding of and respect for our constitution, and goes against the core of what makes us Americans," he added.

Bera said the message the decisons has sent across the world "does not reflect who we are as a nation of immigrants - we do not close our doors to those who are fleeing persecution, or target people based on their faith".