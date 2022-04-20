EXCLUSIVE: Here�s why Salman Khan has stopped watching Bigg Boss Halla Bol!

The eighth season of Bigg Boss has been full of twists, one of which was Bigg Boss Halla Bol. We suddenly saw a number of ex-contestants including Sambhavna Seth, Mahek Chahal, Rahul Mahajan, Sana Khan, Ajaz Khan entering the show as challengers. And what shocked us further was when Farah Khan replaced the iconic host Salman Khan. Why did Salman leave the show? Was it only because of his shoot of Bajrangi Bhaijaan? Well, BollywoodLife is exclusively bringing it to you that Bajrangi Bhaijaan is not the only reason why your favourite host Salman left the show mid-way. The actual reason why he is out of this controversial reality show is because he was totally against the idea of extending Bigg Boss 8 and making it Bigg Boss Halla Bol. Yes! From what we hear, he had even requested the channel to declare a winner from Bigg Boss 8 and then introduce a new segment Bigg Boss Halla Bol as a whole new show. The channel did not have an option at that point since the new Colors show Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat wasn�t ready. But you see, they merged it all, to only confuse and do the Halla Bol. Salman is currently busy shooting for Bajrangi Bhaijaan but even if he had time, he is not interested in watching Bigg Boss Halla Bol or become a part of the finale, that�s due this weekend! That also explains why he is not trending anything regarding Bigg Boss Halla Bol, on Twitter of late! However, his friends are keeping him updated about the latest happenings on the show. Watch out this space for more updates on Bigg Boss Halla Bol