Excited to see Dhoni play again: Srikanth after IPL dates confirmation

New Delhi: Former badminton World Number 1 Kidambi Srikanth, like any other Indian cricket fan, welcomed the news that the Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place this year in the UAE after being suspended in March due to coronavirus pandemic.

IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed to IANS on Friday morning that the 13th edition of the league will be played around the September 19 to November 8 window and the same has been communicated to the franchises.

Srikanth took to social media to express his happiness regarding the potential return of IPL, especially Chennai Super Kings' skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. His post read: "Great to know #IPL2020 is happening. I am excited and looking forward to see @msdhoni to play again."

Dhoni hasn't featured for Team India since their heartbreaking defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the semi-final of ICC World Cup in 2019.

His return with CSK in the IPL was one of the most talked-about stories before the cash-rich league had to suspended due to coronavirus pandemic.

Following Patel's confirmation, doors have once again been opened for Dhoni to return to the cricketing field following his long sabbatical.

"We have had a discussion and we are looking at the September 19 to November 8 window for this edition of the league. We have informed the franchise about the same," Patel told IANS.

The window could see some discussion as the England and Australia players will be engaging in a series in the UK till September 15 and that could mean them missing the first few games of their respective franchises. But Patel said it shouldn't be an issue and these things are set to be discussed in the Governing Council meeting that is to be held next week.

"Shouldn't be a problem. The England-Australia series ends on September 15. So, we should have them flying in directly to Dubai. We will discuss the final matters in the governing council meeting next week," he said.

