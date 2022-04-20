Excited To Do Comedy With 'Atithii In London': Kriti

Mumbai: Actress Kriti Kharbanda, who will be seen in "Atithii Iin London" says she had never tried her hands on doing comedy and so she choose to do this film. Kriti who has worked in several films in South made her acting debut in Bollywood with Emraan Hashmi starrer "Raaz: Reboot" and now she will be seen in "Atithii Iin London". "I got three films offers after 'Raaz: Reboot' but 'Atithii Iin London' was exciting as I haven't done much comedy earlier," Kriti said in a statement here. The 28-year-old actress is unaware of replacing Lisa Haydon in the family entertainer, also starring Kartik Aaryan and veteran actors Paresh Rawal and Tanvi Azmi. "Even if I'd known (of replacing Lisa Haydon) it wouldn�t have bothered me, it's a really good role and that's all what matters," Kriti said. The "Raaz: Reboot" actress has been shooting all over London and Birmingham. "Atithii Iin London" is an upcoming comedy film directed by Ashwni Dhir and produced by Abhishek Pathak. On her day off, Kriti and her co-star Tanvi Azmi went off together to explore the Queen's City. "We went to the Oxford Street which is a shopper's delight. This was the first time I was away from home during the Diwali festival and celebrated with the team here. We even saw people burst some crackers," she said.