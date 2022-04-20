Excited About Ukhand Janjati Mahotsav As There Is Much To Learn From It, Says Gond Artist

"The government has given us, tribal artisans, a platform to grow and we should take it ahead. Aise mauke nahi chodna chahiye," says Yashwant Dhurvey, a Gond artist. The 26-year-old is participating in the Uttarakhand Janjati Mahotsav, which is a three-day event (Nov 11 - Nov 13) at Dehradun. He was selected from among a batch of 35-50 students by the Tribal Entrepreneurship Development Programme (TEDP) in Madhya Pradesh. The workshop is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) and national body ASSOCHAM and it helps artists to sharpen their skills and promote their work online to earn a sustainable income."I am excited as it not only means wider exposure for my work, but also entails a state to state interaction. There is so much to learn in these exchanges," he says, adding, "I am also looking forward to meeting Shri Arjun Munda, the Union Minister for Tribal Affairs." He has his wife, Ranudevi for company at the mahotsav; interestingly, she also participated in the workshop with him.The Gond artist has taken a stock of his Gond art work to exhibit at the mahotsav. This is not the first time that he's been to a mahotsav outside his home state. Through TEDP, which is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) and national body ASSOCHAM, he has been to other government-sponsored exhibitions like Delhi Mahotsav and other workshops. Talking about specialising in Gond art, he shares, "Gond art is a tribal art of our Gond community. It's a way to document our gaon ka culture through paintings as we did not have books written on it. These are mitti ke designs that were usually created on the walls and floors of houses. With time, it transformed and began to be used on other canvases, including wood and cloth. I got interested in it because of my Mamaji (maternal uncle). He specialised in it and dekhte dekhte I took it up and am now a professional artist."Ever optimistic, Yashwant, who faced some tough times during the lockdown which impacted his work considerably, says that government initiatives like TEDP proved to be timely. "It opened a whole new world for us - the world of e-commerce and online marketing. I have my own profile on social media sites for my products. It has given us a new outlet for our products," he says, adding that he gets orders from mainly Delhi, Mumbai and Chandigarh for his Gond artwork - be it as wall art, decor products or prints for clothes. He is candid enough to admit that his current earnings are yet to reach the pre lockdown days of Rs 35,000 - Rs 40,000. But Yashwant is upbeat about his new learnings, which he believes will take his business places and more. Like Yashwant, there are around 150 tribal artisans and 300 tribal performers participating in the Uttarakhand Janjati Mahotsav. It also has around 50 stalls exhibiting unique products by these tribal artisans. The inauguration ceremony of the mahotsav, which was organised by MoTA and the State Tribal Research cum Cultural Centre & Museum (TRI), was attended by the union minister for Tribal Affairs, Shri Arjun Munda and the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, who were present as the chief guests.