Excited about 'Hamari Adhuri Kahani': Vidya Balan

Melbourne: Bollywood actress Vidya Balan says she is very excited about her next release "Hamari Adhuri Kahani" and will always cherish the film as it gave her a chance to work closely with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. The 37-year-old actress, who is the brand ambassador of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, said the Mohit Suri-directed film is an intense love story. "I am very excited. Mohit Suri is a very sensitive director and most importantly I got to work with Mahesh Bhatt, who has written the script. "I always wanted to work with him as a director but he gave up direction before I came into films. This is the closest I can get to work with him and it is an experience I will cherish," Balan said. The film is set to hit theatres on June 12. "It is a love story that I am doing after a gap of nine years. My last love story was 'Parineeta' with Saif Ali Khan," said Balan, who has been paired with her "Dirty Picture" and "Ghanchakkar" co-star Emraan Hashmi in the film. When asked if the times are better for new stars with no Bollywood background to crack the industry, Balan said, "Merit supersedes everything. Today in Bollywood, it does not matter if you have connections in films or not. I think what you can do and how you can do is what matters today." Balan, who started her career on the small screen with "Hum Paanch", said she is open to working in TV as it offers more content in the non-fiction area. "Television is something I am open to. I am not so keen on doing fiction on TV yet," Balan said. The National award-winning actress said that she is keen on doing a film that could be shot in Melbourne. Balan is expected to be back during the IFFM that would be based on the theme of equality. IFFM director Mitu Bhowmick Lange had announced that this year the festival will celebrate the theme of 'Equality' and also raise funds for Royal Children's' Hospital through a fashion show. PTI