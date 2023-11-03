Excise team recovers 634 litres of illicit liquor, 6055 kg of Lahan in Bhopal ahead of assembly polls

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India]: Excise team in Bhopal has recovered 634 litres of illicit liquor and 6055 kg of Lahan from various spots in the city as a part of its action on illegal liquor production and transportation in view of the forthcoming state assembly polls, an official said.



'Lahan' is produced by fermenting a mixture of water, jaggery, dry fruits and other ingredients. Once it ferments, it contains alcohol and several other byproducts

The raid was conducted at Mugaliya Kot, Sukhi Sevania, Balampur Ghati, Prempura, and Amoni Bhadbhada area in the city under the guidance of Assistant Excise Commissioner Bhopal Deepam Raichura and Excise Controller Rajendra Jain on Thursday.

"The district excise team has recovered 634 litres of hand-crafted liquor and 6055 kg of Lahan from flasks/drums from the banks of drains, drums buried inside the ground, bushes and hanging on trees. The excise team has registered a case against 19 people which include three named and 16 known persons under relevant section of MP Excise Act in the matter," Bhopal Excise Controller Rajendra Jain told ANI.



The team also arrested the three women who have been identified as Jyoti Bai, Raju Bai and Bani so far. According to the Excise Controller of Bhopal, the women are being interrogated and further investigation into the matter was underway.





The officer further added that such major action against illicit liquor would continue further in the city in view of the upcoming state assembly elections.



Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

—ANI