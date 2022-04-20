    Menu
    Economy & Business

    Excise duty on petrol, diesel up by Rs 3 per litre as oil prices decline

    April20/ 2022


    New Delhi: Excise duty on petrol and diesel was on Saturday hiked by Rs 3 per litre as the government looked to mop up gains arising from fall in international oil prices.

    Special excise duty on petrol was hiked by Rs 2 to Rs 8 per litre and to Rs 4 in case of diesel, an official notification said.

    Additionally, road cess on petrol was raised by Rs 1 per litre each on petrol and diesel to Rs 10.

    The increase in excise duty would in normal course result in a hike in petrol and diesel prices but most of it would be adjusted against the fall in rates that would have necessitated because of slump in international oil prices.

    —PTI

    Categories :Economy & BusinessTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in