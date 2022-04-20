Ex-Wife Makes Serious Allegations Against Former Samajwadi Spokesperson, SP Leader Refutes Charges

Noida: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Anil Yadav has been accused by his ex-wife for allegedly torturing and getting the divorce papers signed by threatening her in the pretext to marry another woman, who is a Congress member.

Yadav is all set to marry a woman Congress leader named Pankhuri Pathak on December 1 in Delhi.

According to the victim's advocate VK Pandey, she was forced into divorce by "blackmailing her in the name of her son who was kept at gunpoint by Yadav". Addressing a presser at the Noida Media club on Friday, she claimed, "I was kept under confinement and was beaten up. I will go everywhere from where I will get any help. I want both the brothers should be punished for what they have done." She continued, "His brother used to misbehave with me when Anil was not at home, he used to beat me up, blackmail me when I was in court (for divorce formalities) and my child was with him. After divorce, his brother started to sexually exploit me." However, Yadav has refuted all such allegations on him and claimed that the divorce was "mutually" agreed upon.