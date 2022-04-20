Ex-UP minister's wife succumbs to corona

Agra: Former Uttar Pradesh Minister, Chhote Lal Varma's wife has died of coronavirus infection in Agra.

So far, eight ministers in the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet and several MLAs have been infected with Covid-19, of which two Ministers, Chetan Chauhan and Kamal Rani Varun, have succumbed to the virus.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Chaudhary Udaibhan Singh, who hails from Agra, has also been found positive for corona and has been hospitalised in Lucknow.

On Tuesday, state Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Atul Garg, tested positive for the virus. Varma's wife passed away on Wednesday.

Besides, senior IAS officer Raj Shekhar, Legislator Mahendra Singh Yadav, BJP Mahila Morcha state president Darshana Singh have also tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Source: IANS