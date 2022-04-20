Ex Railways Minister Mukul Roy joins back TMC from BJP









Kolkata (The Hawk): Ending weeks of speculation Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice-president Mukul Roy rejoined the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday at a press meet in Kolkata.



Welcoming Roy back into the TMC fold, West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee likened her to an old family member.

"Mukul was intimidated by central agencies and was forcibly kept in the BJP. The BJP is an inhuman party and nobody can stay there. Mukul and I never had any differences and when he had expressed his desire to join back we welcomed him," claimed the TMC chief.

Mukul, a former close aide of Mamata Banerjee had defected to the BJP in 2017 after his name featured in Saradha ponzi scam and Narada bribery case.

The TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee welcomed Mukul Roy and his son Subhrangshu back to the ruling Trinamool Congress. Subhrangshu, who also fought the assembly election on a BJP ticket, lost to his TMC rival. Incidentally, he had questioned the functioning of the BJP party a few days back.

Roy was visibly elated at his 'ghar wapsi' event. "I'm so happy to see so many old faces and be among them again," he said, adding, "Nobody can stay in the BJP. I am overwhelmed to come back to my old family and old colleagues. Mamata Banerjee is a national leader and with her TMC will reach newer heights," claimed Mukul.

When asked about his many followers, who too had joined the BJP with him in 2017, Roy said that many of his followers will also be back at a later date. When asked about his reason to leave a national party like the BJP, Roy said, "I'll tell in detail about my move to leave the party in writing."

Clearing the air on whether the turncoat leaders will be called back in the ruling party, TMC chief said that those who had defected to the BJP just ahead of the polls and maligned the party will never be called back. "Several leaders, thinking that BJP will come to power, had defected to the saffron camp and had maligned the TMC. Those leaders will never be welcomed back but those who are soft can be brought back," said Mamata.

But it was Mamata Banerjee who was in charge of the press meet, where she admonished the reporters, who asked Roy about his flip-flop move and the intention behind it. "If you have any personal questions to ask, ask me," she said. As the questions increasingly became uncomfortable for Roy to answer, the Trinamool chief and West Bengal chief minister interrupted and abruptly ended the meet. "The press conference is over," she declared.

Later, she also tweeted about Roy joining the party. She wrote: "Warmly welcoming the National Vice-President of @BJP4India, Shri Mukul Roy, into the Trinamool family. We understand the multiple challenges he faced in BJP.

We look forward to this new journey whereby we can work in unison, prioritizing the well-being of the people of India."

Roy, who earned the moniker of 'chanakya' has been responsible for the rise of TMC in West Bengal. It is said that in the 2019 parliamentary election, Mukul was also instrumental in making the saffron camp win 18 parliamentary seats from just two earlier.

Reacting to the defection, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that those who are the wealth of the BJP will continue and also that BJP will not lose anything by Mukul's defection as the saffron camp didn't gain much with his inclusion.

According to political analysts, the growing gap between the BJP state chief and Mukul had led to the defection.

On a day, Mukul Roy joined the TMC, another BJP leader, who is also a TMC turncoat, tweeted about his unhappiness on the working ways of the Bengal BJP leaders. He hinted at extensive lobbying within the party and that talent is not recognized in the party.