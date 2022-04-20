Ex-officer charged with Floyd murder appears in court, bail set at 1.25 m dollar

Washington: Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer, who has been fired and arrested after George Floyd's death, appeared in a court for the first time since being criminally charged.

During the court hearing on Monday, in which Chauvin appeared virtually, the ex-officer, was given an unconditional bail of 1.25 million dollars, or a 1 million-dollar bail with conditions.

The 1 million dollar conditional bail requires Chauvin to appear for all future court appearances, not to work in a security capacity and to have no firearms or firearms permit. It also bars Chauvin from leaving the state and from having any contact with Floyd's family, CBS News reported.

Chauvin, 44, who was charged with second-degree murder on top of the third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges, largely remained silent during the 11-minute or so hearing, only answering some identifying questions.

Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, did not contest the bail, nor did he speak of the substance of Chauvin's charges. Chauvin's next appearance was set for June 29.

Three other former police officers involved in Floyd's death have also been fired and jailed, each facing the charge of aiding and abetting murder.

Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds on May 25, as he and the other three cops arrested the 46-year-old unarmed black man after receiving a call from a nearby shop owner reporting the use of a counterfeit 20-dollar note.

Floyd died later on the same day. Two autopsies conducted separately in the following days both found his death a homicide.

Floyd's death has led to nationwide protests and calls to end police brutality and systemic racism in law enforcement.

