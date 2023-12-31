Ex-MP Minister Bharat Singh Kushwaha Pays Courtesy Visit To Uttarakhand CM Dhami In Dehradun

Dehradun: Former Minister of State for Horticulture and Food Processing and Narmada Valley Development of Madhya Pradesh Bharat Singh Kushwaha paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday.

Both the leaders met at the Chief Minister's residence at Dehradun.

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami performed 'dugdhabishek' of Lord Krishna at the famous Govardhan Temple here praying for prosperity in the country.

The Chief Minister said that Govardhan Dham has its own unique identity as the playground of Lord Krishna and it is the centre of faith for crores of people in the country. He said that the entire Braj land is the field of identity for Sanatan Bhakti. The Chief Minister also prayed to Lord Krishna for a happy life for everyone.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also visited Vatsalya Gram Orphanage, established by Sadhvi Ritambhara and run by Paramshakti Peeth on Saturday.

Arrangements for housing, food, health and education were made for orphaned children and abandoned women on his visit.

Chief Minister Dhami said that the sculptures of Yashoda and Balakrishna erected here serve as both a symbol of love and a guide for society.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of Sadhvi Ritambhara to connect the children and elders in the orphanage with family traditions and to start initiatives aimed at bringing boys and girls up in a culturally aware manner. —ANI