Ex-Malegaon mayor injured after 2 unidentified persons fire at him in Nashik

Malik sustained injuries and was hospitalized, where he remains in stable condition. The incident occurred around 1:20 am on Old Agra Road.

Mumbai: Two motorbike-borne persons allegedly opened fire on former Malegaon mayor Abdul Malik near a petrol pump in Maharashtra's Nashik district in the wee hours of Monday, a police official said.

Malik was injured and rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition was reported to be stable, they said.



The incident took place at 1:20 am when Malik was sitting outside a shop on the Old Agra road, a Malegaon city police official said.



Two unidentified persons reached there on the motorbike and allegedly fired three rounds at him. Malik received wounds on his chest and leg, he said.

He was rushed to a hospital where he is recuperating, the police said.



The police have registered a case against the two unidentified persons under relevant Indian Penal Code sections, including 307 (attempt to murder). Further investigation is underway, the official added.

