Ex-Maldivian president arrested, to face terror charges

Male:Former Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed was arrested here Sunday and will face terror charges along with key members of his administration Monday, a media report said. Nasheed, 47, the opposition leader, was arrested for detention of Criminal Court Chief Justice Abdulla Mohamed during his presidency, haveeruonline reported. His arrest warrant read that Nasheed had been arrested for fear that he may "attempt to flee and not answer to charges against him in court", the report added. A large crowd of supporters gathered outside Nasheed's residence as news of his arrest spread through the capital. Protestors threw stones as the police van took him away to Dhoonidhoo Prison. Among those facing terrorism charges are former chief of defence force Major General (retd.) Moosa Ali Jaleel, former Maldives National Defence Force, Male area commander Ibrahim Mohamed Didi and former defence minister Tholhath Ibrahim Kaleyfaanu. The president's office spokesperson Ibrahim Muaz Ali tweeted Sunday evening to assure that the "government would not arrest anyone against the law". IANS