Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Remanded to Judicial Custody for a Day

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Faces One-Day Judicial Custody After Enforcement Directorate Interrogation.

Ranchi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to a money laundering case has now been placed in custody for a day by a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had sought a 10 day remand for Soren and the courts decision, on this matter is expected to be announced on Friday. Following a seven hour interrogation session conducted on Wednesday night Soren was subsequently taken into custody.



