    Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Remanded to Judicial Custody for a Day

    The Hawk
    February1/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Faces One-Day Judicial Custody After Enforcement Directorate Interrogation.

    Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

    Ranchi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to a money laundering case has now been placed in custody for a day by a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). 

    The ED had sought a 10 day remand for Soren and the courts decision, on this matter is expected to be announced on Friday. Following a seven hour interrogation session conducted on Wednesday night Soren was subsequently taken into custody.

