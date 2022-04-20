Bengaluru: Former Jharkhand and Bihar Governor and noted jurist Justice Mandagadde Rama Jois, passed away on Tuesday due to age related ailments, sources close to Jois family told the media. He was 89.

Jois suffered a cardiac arrest, the sources added. He is survived by wife and two children.



Jois was a staunch Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) follower and one of the early proponents of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in the country.



He was born July 27, 1931 and would have been 90 this year. He was a former member of Rajya Sabha and served as Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Jois was born to Narasimha Jois and Lakshmidevamma at Araga village in Karnataka's Shivamogga district. He studied in Shivamogga and Bengaluru and acquired B.A., B.L.degrees and Kuvempu University has conferred him with Doctor of Laws honorary degree.

He was married to Vimala, has two children and three grandchildren. His son M.R. Shailendra and daughter M.R. Tara are advocates in the Bengaluru, and has three grand children.

He enrolled as an Advocate in 1959 and was in the chambers of S. K. Venkataranga Iyengar.

He was appointed Judge of the High Court of Karnataka in 1977. He has served as acting Chief Justice on several occasions. He was appointed Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court in May 1992.

He was a prolific writer in both English and Kannada languages having authored several books on Service Law, Habeas Corpus Law, Constitutional Law.

His most wellknown two-volume book "Legal and Constitutional History of India", is a textbook for Law Degree course.

His other well known book is "Seeds of Modem Public Law in Ancient Indian Jurisprudence".

His other works include "Historic Legal Battle", " Dharma- The Global Ethic" , "The Bharathiya way to lead Purposeful life," "National Reconciliation for Harmonious Living", "Code of Conduct for Rulers", "Raja Dharma with lessons on Raja neethi" and "Need for Amending the Constitution" are name worthy.

Jois was imprisoned during the Emergency and lodged in the Bengaluru Central Jail.

He was associated with the RSS from an early age and officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party after his retirement from the judiciary.

--IANS

