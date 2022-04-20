Ex-IPS officer to contest against Yogi

Lucknow: Former Indian Police Service officer Amitabh Thakur, who was issued premature retirement orders in March 2021, will contest next year's state assembly election against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Ajay Mohan Bisht aka Yogi Adityanath.

Nutan Thakur, the former IPS officer's wife, said it is a fight for principles for her husband.

'Shri Adityanath undertook many undemocratic, improper, suppressive, harassing and discriminatory steps during his tenure as chief minister,' she alleged. 'Hence, Amitabh shall be contesting the election against Sri Adityanath from any place he contests.'

'It is a fight for principles for him, where he shall be presenting his protest to the wrongdoings,' she said.

Following a decision taken by the Union home ministry, Amitabh Thakur was given compulsory retirement on March 23, 2021 in the 'public interest'.

He was 'not found fit to be retained for the remaining tenure of his service', the home ministry order said of Thakur who would have completed service in 2028.

'In the public interest, Amitabh Thakur is being given premature retirement before completion of his service with immediate effect,' the home ministry order had said.

In 2017, Thakur had urged the Centre to change his cadre state; he was an UP cadre IPS officer.

He was suspended on July 13, 2015, days after he had accused Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh of threatening him.

A vigilance enquiry was also initiated against him.

However, the Central Administrative Tribunal's Lucknow bench stayed his suspension in April 2016 and ordered his reinstatement with full salary with effect from October 11, 2015.—PTI