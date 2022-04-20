Ex-IAS officer lodges case of theft against son

Lucknow: A retired IAS officer has filed a complaint against his son and daughter-in-law, accusing them of criminal breach of trust and stealing Rs 24 lakh in cash and several gold ornaments from his flat in Gomti Nagar extension area.

The former IAS officer, Madanpal Arya, said in his complaint that his son Rajat Arya and daughter-in-law Barkha, both residents of New Delhi, came to his flat in the last week of February and requested him to let them stay with him.

"Rajat and Barkha told me that they had suffered heavy losses due to lockdown and had pending loans of several lakh rupees. I got emotional and agreed to let them live with me," he said.

Arya told police that he went to Lakhimpur Kheri for some personal work on March 27.

"Rajat called me on the night of March 30 and told me that they were leaving. I told Rajat to give the keys to one Rampal of Vinit Khand," he said.

When Arya returned on April 1, he found Rs 24 lakh in cash, a gold watch, four gold bracelets, three gold chains, gold bangle and a locket missing from the almirah.

"I called my wife to inquire if she has kept them somewhere else and then called SHO Gomti Nagar over to inspect the scene," he said.

SHO, Gomti Nagar Extension, Pawan Kumar said: "We have registered a case of criminal breach of trust and probe is under way."

