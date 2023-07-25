    Menu
    Ex-Haryana minister Gopal Goyal Kanda acquitted in air hostess suicide case

    Nidhi Khurana
    July25/ 2023
    New Delhi: On Tuesday, the Delhi court that heard the case of former Haryana minister Gopal Goyal Kanda and the death of flight attendant Geetika Sharma found him not guilty of all charges.

    Aruna Chadha, another defendant in the case, was also found not guilty after Special Judge Vikas Dhull ruled that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

    Abetting suicide (306), criminal intimidation (506), destruction of evidence (201), criminal conspiracy (120B), and forgery (466) were among the counts confronting the defendants.—Inputs from Agencies

