    Ex-Hamas intel chief among senior operatives killed in Gaza: IDF

    Pankaj Sharma
    November14/ 2023
    Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said that it had killed several senior Hamas operatives in Gaza including Khamis Dababash, former intelligence chief of the group.

    IDF spokesperson Real Admiral Daniel Hagari in a statement on Monday said that the IDF has also killed Tahsin Maslam, Hamas' commander of the combat assistance company, and Yakub Ashur, commander of Hamas' anti-tank guided missile array in the group's Khan Younis Brigade.

    The IDF also said that it had killed a terrorist who had fired at the forces from the Al-Quds hospital in Gaza City.

    The IDF reiterated that Hamas is using civilians, patients and old-age people as human shields. The group is "using hospitals as command centres", it added.

