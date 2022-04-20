Ex-DSP convicted in Raja Man Singh fake encounter dies

Mathura: The 82-year-old former Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Rajasthan Police, Kan Singh Bhati, who was recently sentenced to life imprisonment along with 10 other former policemen, for the murder of the royal scion of Bharatpur, Raja Man Singh, in a staged "encounter" 35 years ago", died in a Jaipur hospital.

Mathura district jail senior superintendent Shailendra Maitrey, told reporters that Kan Singh Bhati was referred to district hospital in Mathura on September 8 after he complained of gastrointestinal problem and later, he was referred to the S. N.Medical College, Agra.

When his condition did not improve, he was referred to the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) hospital in Jaipur where he died in the early hours of Saturday.

Maitrey said that his Covid test was conducted before he was referred to district hospital and it was found to be "negative". His body will be given to his family members after post-mortem in Jaipur, he added.

Sources said that blood clots were found in the MRI conducted at the S.M.S. hospital.

Bhati was lodged in district jail in Mathura after the verdict of life imprisonment was announced by district and sessions judge, Sadhna Rani, on July 22.

The judge held the policemen -- including then DSP Kan Singh Bhati and SHO Veerendra Singh -- guilty under sections 302 (murder) and 148 (rioting) of the IPC. Three others -- Hari Kishan, Kan Singh Sirvi and Govind Ram -- booked under Section 218 of the IPC (public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save a person from punishment) were acquitted.

Raja Man Singh was shot dead in an encounter in 1985, a day after he crashed his jeep into the helicopter of the then Rajasthan Chief Minister, Shiv Charan Mathur.

Mathur was in Bharatpur to campaign for retired bureaucrat Vijendra Singh, who was fielded by the Congress party against Man Singh, a seven-time independent MLA from Deeg.

Raja Man Singh was said to be upset over the fact that the Congress workers had torn his posters on the eve of the then Chief Minister's meeting.

—IANS