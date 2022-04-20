Ex-Contestant Priyanka Jagga feels celebrities are fake

Priyanka Jagga, who was the first contestant to go out of the Bigg Boss house, says that celebrities appear good only on television and not in real life. This season has celebrities and commoners locked in the Bigg Boss house. The contestants are divided in two groups, commoners and celebrities. Priyanka from Delhi was the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 10 in the very first week and now Akansha Sharma has followed suit.�I have had bad experiences with the celebrities be it over food or anything. They appear so good on television (in shows) but I did not expect they would be like this in real life. Most of them (in the house) are not of good nature, they just know how to act,� Priyanka said. In her entire journey on �Bigg Boss� one thing that Priyanka cherishes the most is her meeting with Salman Khan, who hosts the show that is aired on Colors channel.�I just loved that moment when I was with him (Salman) on stage for the show. I have been a fan of him and I will always be. He was so nice and good to all of us,� she added. Appearing on a popular show was a lifetime opportunity for Priyanka. �To be on a show like this was a big opportunity for me. I have stayed true in the house. There were ups and downs on the show but that is part of life. I am still a commoner. I am not a celebrity,� she added. �PTI