Ex-CMs Accommodation: Akhilesh Seeks Two Years Time; Mayawati Asserts Her Govt Bungalow Is Kanshiram Rest House

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chieftain Mayawati on Monday made a U-turn over vacating her government accommodation as ordered by the Supreme Court, saying her bungalow is now Kanshiram rest house.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav sought two years time to vacate his 4, Vikramaditya Marg residence.

The apex court had ordered vacating all the bungalows given to the leaders who were former chief ministers of the state.

The estate department had issued notices to six ex-CMs on Thursday to vacate their official residences in the next 15 days.

Official sources here on Monday said the private secretary of Mr Yadav has written to the state estate department seeking two years time to vacate his bungalow after a notice was served to him to vacate it within 15 days. Mr Yadav asserted that he does not have any other alternate suitable residence in Lucknow to stay in with his security. Being an ex-CM of UP with Z-plus security, he is also the president of the Samajwadi Party. Hence, thousands of people come to his residence to meet him daily and it will take two years to find a suitable residence, Yadav Jr affirmed. Ms Mayawati on Monday announced that her bungalow, 13-A, Mall Avenue, is now a 'Kanshiram Yaadgar Vishramalaya Sthal' in honour of the erstwhile Dalit leader.

A board was put at the gate of Mayawati's government bungalow on Monday morning saying that it is a Kashiram Smarak Vishramalaya Sthal. There was buzz that Ms Mayawati would shift to her private bungalow 9, Mall Avenue very soon, and the move seemed to be an effort to retain the government accommodation on the name of Kanshiram rest house.

Sources said renovation, including repair and painting works, has commenced at the 9, Mall Avenue, residence of Mayawati and soon she would be shifting there. She had ordered her staff on Saturday to start shifting to the Rs 15-crore bungalow she had purchased eight years ago.

The 9, Mall Avenue property is at a stone's throw from Mayawati's present 13-A Mall Avenue government residence, which she has been occupying in the capacity of former UP CM. The BSP office, too, is situated nearby.

Carved in red sandstone -- similar to Dalit memorials and parks constructed during BSP regime – the massive bungalow, spread over an area of more than 71,000 sq feet was purchased by Mayawati in 2007 barely three years after she stormed to power with full majority in UP.

SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, too, started searching for a bungalow after being served with a notice to vacate his government residence at 5-Vikramaditya Marg.

A senior SP MP, is reported to have selected a bungalow in Srijan Vihar colony in the posh Gomti Nagar area which is expected to cost around Rs 15 crore.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, too, has started vacating his 4, Kalidas Marg government residence and is scheduled to shift to his private quarters situated in Gomti Nagar.

Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh has also announced that he will soon vacate his government accommodation 2,Mall Avenue.

There was, however, no word about the bungalow allotted to former CM Narain Dutt Tiwari, though the notice of eviction had been sent to his Delhi residence. UNI