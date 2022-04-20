Ex-Bureaucrat Pandey To Contest LS Poll From Faizabad

Lucknow: Lok Gathbandhan Party on Monday announced that former senior Indian Administrative Services officer and the National President of the party Vijay Shankar Pandey will contest 2019 Lok Sabha election from Faizabad parliamentary constituency.

The decision to this effect was taken at the national executive committee meeting of the party here.

Mr Pandey has served the people of Faizabad as a district magistrate here during the critical period of Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid agitation.

Mr Pandey held several important posts in UP during the Mayawati regime between 2007-12.

During his service period, Mr Pandey had effectively carried out anti-corruption movement by identifying most corrupt IAS officers in UP. Later on, with the help of large number of IAS/IPS officers, educationists, judges, technocrats and journalists, Mr Pandey launched India Rejuvenation Initiative (IRI) to carry on the momentum of anti-corruption campaign at the national level.

His movement against corruption and the sojourn for the honesty, good governance and transparency has now got further intensified through the LGP.

The former additional director general of police and UP president of LGP, S N Singh said in a statement here on Monday that executive committee also decided to rename the head of the party from national convener to national president and state coordinator to state president.

Similar changes will also be effected at the district level.

National Coordinator and former Vice Chancellor BIT Ranchi Dr HC Pandey, former director Kharagpur IIT Dr SK Dubey, who are the members of LGP national committee, also attended the meeting. The party has decided to field candidates in around a dozen seats from Poorvanchal, central UP and Bundelkhand region.

Addressing the conference of district presidents, Mr V S Pandey asked the party leaders to gear up the organisation for the oncoming Lok Sabha election. He said resentment is brewing up among the people about the directionless policies of the present NDA government, as this government is no different from the previous UPA government.

Mr Pandey said the NDA government's claim of eliminating corruption and launching of welfare programmes are a big farce, because the people are still groaning under the heels of problems.

The LGP has already launched door to door campaign in Faizabad rural. A team of the LGP party workers is camping in Faizabad for the last one month, to directly reach out to the people with programmes and policies of the LG party. Dr Dubey, SN Singh, Dr Pandey, Rajendra Dubey, VB Singh, Masoodul Hasan also addressed the meeting.

While reiterating the importance of enrollment campaign, Mr Masoodul Hassan the Deputy President of LGP, UP exhorted the cadres to put in more efforts in recruitment of more and more people in the entire state during the coming months.

Mr Pandey said massive use of black money has corrupted the election process, which has threatened the democracy in the country. Mr Pandey said in order to directly connect with electorate he would launch door-to-door campaign from next month in Faizabad. The district presidents apprised the leadership of the party's expansion programmes. The state women cell president Dr Namita Singh (Shahjahanpur) also briefed about programmes undertaken by the state women wing. UNI