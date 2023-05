Baghpat: In a daylight murder, former district BJP president Sanjay Kokhar was shot dead at his agricultural field under Chaprauli police station area on early Tuesday morning.

Police here said that the criminals pumped three bullets into his body when he went to his fields for a morning walk.

According to the preliminary report, there were three criminals, who were involved in the crime.

The BJP leader died in the spot.

Police has reached the spot and were investigating the case.

—UNI