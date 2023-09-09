Ex-Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

Amaravati: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in Nandyal district by the state police's Crime Investigation Department (CID) early on Saturday in connection with a corruption case.

A heavy police force has been deployed in the area as party workers assembled in large numbers.

A notice served to the TDP chief reads: "It is to inform you that you have been arrested...U/s (under section) 120(B), 166, 167, 418, 420, 465, 468, 471, 409, 201, 109 r/w 34 & 37 IPC and Sec 12, 13 (2) r/w 13 (1) (c) and (d) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1998 of CID."

According to the notice, Naidu cannot be released on bail as "it is a non-bailable offence". However, the notice added that he can seek bail through court only.

—IANS