Ex-Afghan TV presenter killed in Kabul blast

Kabul: A former Afghan television presenter, along with two other civilians were killed in a blast on Saturday in Kabul, according to authorities.

The blast took place at about 7 a.m., in the Makrorayan-e-Char area in the capital city's Police District 9, reports TOLO News.

The police said that the explosion was caused due to the detonation of a magnetic IED that targeted a vehicle carrying the the three victims.

All those who lost their lives in the attack, including the former TOLO News presenter Yama Siawash, were employees of the Central Bank, police said.

The attack comes after gunmen stormed the Kabul University on Monday, killing at least 22 people, mostly students, and injuring 40 others.

The attack was claimed by the Islamic State terror group.

Monday's incident was the second attack on an education institution in the Afghan capital in nearly two weeks.

Late last month, a suicide bombing near a tutoring centre killed over 30 people, most of them students.

—IANS