EVM Issue: Uttarakhand High Court Sends Notices To SEC, Winning Candidates

Nainital: Admitting six more petitions alleging tampering of EVMs in different constituencies, the Uttarakhand High Court on Monday sent notices to the state election commission and winners of these seats among others.



Hearing a similar petition alleging tampering of EVMs last week the high court had ordered sealing of the EVMs of Vikasnagar constituency in Dehradun district.

After last week's order of the high court six more election petitions were filed there seeking the sealing and investigation of the EVMs of six more constituencies.

Raj Kumar, Ambrish Kumar, Prabhu Lal Bahuguna, Godavri Thapli, Vikram Singh Negi and Charan Singh have filed the petition to seal the EVMs of Rajpur Road(Dehradun), Bhel Ranipur(Haridwar), Raipur, Mussoorie, Pratapnagar and Haridwar Rural constituencies respectively.

The single bench of Justice Servesh Kumar Gupta issued notices to the winning candidates of these constituencies along with the state election commission.The matter is to be listed after six weeks.