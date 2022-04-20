Evidence of 'India's involvement in terrorism' conveyed to US: Pakistan

Islamabad:Pakistan's defence officials Monday said Chief of Army Staff Gen. Raheel Sharif has conveyed to top US officials "vital evidence regarding India's involvement in terrorism" in Pakistan, according to a media report. Briefing a senate defence committee here, the defence officials said that during his visit to the US during November last year, Gen. Sharif presented to top US intelligence and defence officials vital evidence of India's involvement in subversive activities in Pakistan by using Afghan soil, Dawn reported. They added that the US agreed to give used defence equipment to Pakistan to meet its security challenges for which the process had already begun. The US also assured Pakistan that Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) chief Mullah Fazlullah, who has been designated as an international terrorist, would either be arrested or killed in Afghanistan, the officials said, adding that in case of an arrest he would be handed over to Pakistan. The TTP had claimed responsibility for the Dec 16, 2014, attack on a school in Pakistan's Peshawar city that resulted in the death of over 140 students and teachers. IANS