Everyone Knows That Only PM Modi Can Give Befitting Reply To Terrorists, Says Yogi

Bhawanipatna: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that people of Odisha will be able to enjoy full benefit of the various welfare schemes of central government if BJP comes to power in the Centre as well as in state.

Addressing a meeting of BJP booth-level workers, Yogi Adityanath said: "If Odisha has BJP government like UP, which is supported by double-engine, the people of the state will also get full benefits of the schemes. In 19 years, (Chief Minister) Naveen Patnaik has provided only 17 lakh houses and the UP government provided 20 lakh houses to poor people in two years under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna." Yogi slammed Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik for taking credit and said: "Rs 29 out Rs 31 is given by the BJP government at the Centre for the 1 kg rice scheme to poor people started by the Odisha government."

Commenting on Pulwama attack, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, "Before it was said that if the terrorist fires first then you fire. We all need to decide that the fight against terrorism is not an individual`s or any party`s fight, it is the nation`s battle against terrorism in which every citizen must pledge to work together under the leadership of PM Modi."

"Every person knows that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government can give a befitting reply to terrorists. Today, Pakistan and Pakistan backed terrorist are enraged by the actions taken by the security forces," he added.

Yogi Adityanath noted that only BJP can respect the faith of India and the successful organisation of Kumbh Mela is proof of this.

BJP managed to win just 10 seats in the 2014 Assembly elections in Odisha but the party is slowly increasing its vote base in state. The saffron party performed well in the last panchayat polls, emerging as the main challenger to Patnaik's Biju Janta Dal.