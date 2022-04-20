Every player should take up coaching licenses: Dias

New Delhi: Every player should take up their coaching licenses after they end their careers, feels former midfielder and Jamshedpur FC assistant coach Steven Dias. The 35-year-old former India international completed his AFC 'A' License in 2018.

"When nothing worked for me (as a player) in the ISL (2015), I realised that it was time for me to concentrate on doing my (coaching) licenses. And by doing these licenses, trust me, the kind of knowledge you get was something you never got as a player," Dias told Goal.com.

Dias was part of Antonio Iriondo's staff at Jamshedpur in the ISL last season. The season turned out to be a rather underwhelming one for Jamshedpur as they finished eighth with four wins and 18 points.

"I think every player should take up their coaching licenses because they can definitely stand to benefit."

"Honestly, I never thought I would be coaching at an ISL club so soon. I was trying for some club in the second division I-League or maybe I-League where I would get to learn something when the offer came in from Jamshedpur," said Dias.

"I had a very good experience at Jamshedpur. Although we didn't do that well, I still learnt a lot of things. It was a good experience with the Spanish staff," he concluded.

