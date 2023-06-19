    Menu
    Every passing day of 'neglect' confirms BJP 'interested in prolonging conflict': Cong on Manipur violence

    The Hawk
    June19/ 2023

    New Delhi: Attacking the government over the situation in violence-stricken Manipur, the Congress said that "every passing day of neglect" validates the idea that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP are "interested in prolonging the conflict" on Monday.

    The Congress launched its onslaught just one day after it had requested permission for a cross-party delegation to visit the state.

    The leaders of the Manipur Congress and nine other opposition groups met on Monday to discuss the status of affairs there. While waiting for their meeting with the prime minister, they gathered at the official bungalow of AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh.—Inputs from Agencies

