Every department should create action plan to generate employment: Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday said that the creation of employment opportunities is the top priority of the state government and every department should create an action plan to generate employment.

An official release said that Rawat held a review meeting about the creation of employment opportunities in Uttarakhand with various departments and said they should set targets for creating jobs.

"Self-employed youth should not have trouble getting loans from banks. Every department should create an action plan to generate employment," he said.

He sought information about employment and self-employment generated in the state in the last three-and-a-half years.

The Chief Minister gave clear instructions to the officials to form a quick action team in the secretariat for the timely disposal of complaints, the release said. —ANI