Every Citizen Must Plant A Tree To Protect The Environment: Dr Awasthi

Bareilly (Aonla): IFFCO Managing Director Dr. Uday Shankar Awasthi visited Aonla unit on a three-day tour with his wife Smt. Rekha Awasthi. During this time, Dr. Awasthi planted a sapling in the Siddeshwar temple complex of Pothan Nagar. On this occasion, several senior officials including senior general manager of Aonla unit IC Jha were present.

On his three-day visit, Dr. Awasthi inspected the "Traditional Golden Jubilee Park". Dr. Awasthi has appealed to every citizen of the country to plant at least one plant for safeguarding the environment. About 125 species of plants have been developed in 40 hectare land of IFFCO Pal Pothan Nagar, which includes plants of many rare species.

So far, plants have been planted in various regions of the country including Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

MD Dr. Awasthi, while inspecting the gardens, discussed in detail with IFFCO's authority IFFDC authorities and planted special saplings of extinct native species in India and gave special emphasis to their conservation. On this occasion, Dr. Awasthi also told that in future, there will be only one garden in the country where more than 200 species can be developed simultaneously. "Traditional Golden Jubilee Garden" includes vermilion plant, kalp tree plant fruitful and medicated bay leaf, vishtendu nagraj, khirni, chhabra, and fruitful chirungi, vermilion, parita, jackfruit, rudvaksha, blood sandalwood, kanjuri, kaitha, kadam, Semal plants have over 120 species including lychee, chiku.

Senior General Manager Rakesh Puri, Officers Association and Aonla Employees Union were also present on the occasion.