Every Citizen Has Significant Role To Play In Realizing Vision Of 'Developed India': CM Yogi

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reviewed the preparations for organizing the 'Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra' and gave the necessary guidelines to make it a successful event.

"Under the esteemed leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the last nine and a half years have been instrumental in creating a 'New India-Prosperous India.' The Prime Minister envisions India achieving developed nation status by the centenary year of independence in 2047. As responsible citizens, we all have to play our role in realizing this vision," said CM while reviewing the meeting. The Chief Minister said, "On the occasion of Tribal Pride Day on November 15, the nationwide 'Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra' has been launched by the Prime Minister. Through the Yatra, all 57,709 gram panchayats and 2341 urban areas of the state are to be covered by January 26, 2024. Aligned with the vision of inclusive development, the Yatra intends to diligently extend the benefits of both Central and State government public welfare schemes to every eligible individual across the nation. This Yatra is poised to be a significant stride towards broader outreach and the empowerment of citizens."

Schemes like PM Awas Yojana (Rural), National Rural Livelihood Mission, PM Kisan, Fasal Bima Yojana (Crop Insurance Scheme), Poshan Abhiyan, Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Jan Aushadhi Yojana and PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana should be included under the 'Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra'. People should benefit from information about the Skill Cell Anemia Eradication Mission, enrollment opportunities in Eklavya Model Residential Schools, and scholarship schemes in tribal-dominated areas, added Yogi.

The Yatra involves direct contact with the common people, creating awareness among them and providing them access to sanitation facilities, essential financial services, electricity connections, LPG cylinders, housing for the poor, food security, proper nutrition, reliable health services, clean drinking water, etc. It is imperative to operate in a mission mode to ensure the effective implementation of welfare schemes. The oath of 'Panch Pran' should also be administered to the citizens present in the programs organized during the Yatra, further added the Chief Minister.

Highlighting about the Yatra, he said that it is essential to gather feedback from beneficiaries of various schemes. Engage with progressive farmers, acknowledging and honouring their contributions. Celebrate the achievements of Gram Panchayats that have attained 100 per cent completion of schemes such as the Ayushman Card, Jal Jeevan Mission, Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, and ODF Plus status. Various public participation programs like quiz competitions, felicitations of local players, health camps, and cultural programs should be organized at the venue.

He further said that routes, etc. should be selected for the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra. In this regard, committees have been formed under the leadership of the Chief Secretary at the state level, the District Magistrate at the district level and local bodies, and Gram Pradhan at the Gram Panchayat level. Proper communication with the local communities is essential, and in areas where programs are scheduled, advance notice should be provided to the regional public. Adequate publicity measures should be implemented to ensure widespread awareness of the events.

"Accountants, ASHA workers, Primary School Principals, Panchayat Secretaries, Anganwadi workers, Panchayat Assistants, Rozgar Sevaks, Post Masters, BC Sakhis, etc. will play an important role in the success of the Yatra. The Agriculture Department in rural areas and the Urban Development Department in urban areas will serve as the nodal departments, ensuring effective coordination for the Yatra," he added.

Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath also said that all government departments are expected to engage in the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra. The presence of ministers from the state government and local public representatives should be ensured at the Yatra programs. To promote various public welfare schemes, materials such as handbills, published in simple language, should be distributed.

"A concrete action plan should be made for the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra, from the Gram Panchayat to the government level. The public should be made aware of the success stories resulting from innovative efforts by both the Central and State Governments, bringing positive changes to the lives of ordinary citizens. Vehicles used during the journey should be equipped with GPS for continuous monitoring of their activities," added Yogi. —ANI