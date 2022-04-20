Every Bundelkhand Home Will Be Supplied Drinking Water In Next Two Years: Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said drinking water will supplied to every household in the state''s Bundelkhand region in next two years.

He said this at Jhansi's Murata village during a "bhoomi pujan" for the starting of 12 rural drinking water schemes worth Rs 2,185 crore, according to statement.

The initiative will cover districts of Jhansi, Lalitpur and Mahoba.

Adityanath said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation of the Bundelkhand Pipe Payjal Yojana in February 2019 when he came to Jhansi.

"In next two years, drinking water will be made available to every household in Bundelkhand," he said, adding that a nodal agency will look after the maintenance work for next 10 years.

The CM said the region has remained neglected after the independence of the country, otherwise there would not have been droughts and poverty.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fixed 2024 as the year for piped water supply to every household.

"We are making efforts to achieve this by 2022. Water supply to homes in Lalitpur, Jhansi and Mahoba will be provided through dams," he said, adding that the scheme will be operated by a committee having women members. PTI







