Even After Second Dose of Covid Vaccine, The Risk Of Corona May Still Remain: Prof Ravi Kant

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Professor Ravikant, Director AIIMS said that even after the second dose of the covid vaccine, the risk of corona may still remain for the next 2 months. In such a situation, it is very important to adopt all measures to protect against corona even after the vaccine is installed.



The second phase of covid vaccination started in AIIMS Rishikesh on Monday. On the first day of the second phase, Professor Ravikant Director AIIMS and Dean Academic Professor Manoj Gupta also got the second dose of covid vaccine. After getting the covid vaccine, Professor Ravikant Director AIIMS said that even after the second dose, we should not forget the 5 rules of protection from corona. He said that even after the second dose, we have to use the mask correctly for the next 2 months. Apart from this, it is very important to wash hands properly with soap, maintain a distance and separate yourself from other people in case of any symptom and get an immediate test on the symptoms. Dr. Ravikant said that it takes 2 months to become an antibody after the second dose. Therefore, for the next 2 months, we have not taken any kind of negligence in adopting the above 5 rules. He said that to get victory over Corona, it is necessary that everyone should get a covid vaccine.

Professor Manoj Gupta, Dean Academic said that vaccination is the only way to avoid corona. He said that this vaccine is completely safe and people should not pay attention to any kind of rumor. On this occasion, Dr. Vartika Saxena HOD CFM Department, senior surgeon Dr. Bina Ravi, Dr. Anubha Agarwal DMS, Dr. Yogesh Bahurupi, Dr. Pradeep Aggarwal, Dr. Ruvi Gupta, Dr. Madhur Uniyal, Dr. Shailesh, Dr. Devendra Tripathi and many others were present.