Evaluation Of Board Answer Books Restarts From May 4 In UP

Lucknow (Bijnor): The evaluation of HS and Intermediate Examination's Answerbooks will be restarted from May 4 as it was postponed on March 18 due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma said here in a prèss conference.

He further said that under current circumstances it is not appropriate to reduce the syllabus for the upcoming academic session but if the situation is more adverse due to lock down, it can be considered limiting. The Deputy Chief Minister was talking to Union Human Resource Development Minister Mr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank through video conferencing with Mr Satish Dwivedi, Minister of State for Basic Education on Tuesday.

The Deputy CM said that during the conference, 18 districts of the state, which do not have Kendriya Vidyalayas, there, he proposed to open them soon. Mr Satish Dwivedi asked the central minister to provide furniture to the schools of Basic Shiksha Parishad and the school uniform to the aided schools of the state.

The central minister assured the Dy CM to fulfil the required demand soon.