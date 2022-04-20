Evaluation Of Answer Books Postponed In UP Due To Outbreak Of Corona

Chandpur/ Lucknow: In compliance with the order of UP Government, the process of evaluation of the answer books of HS and Intermediate examinations has been postponed today till April second.To contain the outbreak of Corona virus among examiners, Dr Dinesh Sharma, the Deputy CM of UP, ordered the Chief Secretary of Secondary Education, Mrs Aradhana Shukla to take srict measures to postpone the evaluation process going on at 275 centers of the state since March16. On Tuesday Mr Rajbahadur Singh Chandel, the Teacher MLC and the state patron of UP Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh appealed the Eucation Minister for Secondary Education and Deputy CM Dr Dinesh Sharma to stop the evaluation work as due the outbreak of Corona virus, the life of 1.47 Lacks examiners engaged in evaluation work all over the state was not beyond the danger of serious illness. The DIOS, Bijnor Mr Rajesh Kumar confirmed this news in a telephonic talk. He said that the evaluation of answer books will remain suspended till the further order of the Government. On Wednesday the answer books at four centers, RJP Inter College, Government Inter College, GGIC and BIC in Bijnor were not checked due to the order of postponement.