Eva Mendes to return for 'Furious 8'?

Los Angeles: Actress Eva Mendes, who played Agent Monica Fuentes in the second "Fast and Furious" movie, is reported to reprise her role for the upcoming 'Furious 7' sequel. Mendes, 41, who just gave birth to her first child with Ryan Gosling, played US Customs Service agent in the second installment "2 Fast 2 Furious" in 2003. She then returned for a cameo in the franchise's fifth film "Fast Five" in 2011, reported Ace Showbiz. "FAST & FURIOUS 8 #RUMOR With #fast7 now in the record books, the upcoming NY based #Fast8 story will depend on whether they can bring back Eva Mendes' character: US Customs Agent Monica Fuentes," Latino-Review's El Mayimbe wrote on his Instagram page. Aside from Mendes, Kurt Russell is also expected to return for "Fast and Furious 8" as Vin Diesel previously suggested, "I always think of these films multiple pictures in advance - I think of them as trilogies. Kurt Russell came in for this movie, but we really hired him because of the story that follows this - that takes place in New York. Cool stuff that not everybody knows." PTI