European Union delivers 100 tons of medicines, medical supplies to Afghanistan

Kabul: The European Union (EU) has delivered nearly 100 tons of medicines and medical supplies to Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported.

Deputy political representative of the European Union for Afghanistan, Raffaella Iodice, on Wednesday, tweeted that nearly 100 tons of medicine and medical supplies were delivered to Kabul, Afghanistan.

"Close to 100 tons of medicines and medical items safely arrived in Afghanistan via the EU's humanitarian Air Bride," Iodice tweeted.



She also emphasized that the EU is committed to stand by the people of Afghanistan, as per Khaama Press.

"These cargo flights are a truly visible example of our humanitarian assistance to the country. The EU continued to stand by the people of Afghanistan," she added.

This comes as the 28th air bridge humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan since the Taliban took control of Power in August 2021.

The European Union said: "With this 28th air bridge operation from Afghanistan since 2021, we reconfirm our commitment to helping Afghans in need."

These medical supplies come at a critical time when most people need life-saving medicine and medical equipment amid a dire humanitarian crisis in the country, according to Khaama Press. (ANI)