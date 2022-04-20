European Parliament condemns ''white supremacism in all its forms''

Brussels: The European Parliament has adopted a resolution that "strongly condemns the appalling death of George Floyd" in the US as well as similar killings elsewhere in the world.

With 493 votes in favour, 104 against and 67 abstaining, the adopted resolution on Friday called on the US authorities to address structural racism and inequalities, criticizes the police crackdowns on peaceful protesters and journalists and President Donald Trump''s threat to deploy the army as well as his "inflammatory rhetoric", reports Xinhua news agency.

The lawmakers support the recent massive protests around the world against racism and discrimination and condemn "white supremacism in all its forms", while denouncing the "episodes of looting, arson, vandalism and destruction of public and private property caused by some violent demonstrators".

The resolution calls for the European Union and its member states to end racial and ethnic profiling in law enforcement, counter-terrorism measures and immigration controls.

It also underlines that racist and xenophobic speech is not covered by freedom of expression.

Earlier on Friday, the UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution strongly condemning the continuing racially discriminatory and violent practices perpetrated by law enforcement agencies against Africans and people of African descent.

--IANS